DCI, IPOA to probe death of senior traffic cop after Twitter exposé

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have separately vowed to investigate the death of a senior traffic officer, Mr Alfred Ndalana.

Mr Ndalana died in July 2016 and his colleagues said he had committed suicide just hours after undergoing police vetting and answering tough questions.

However, his daughter Ndallana Mutheu raised fresh questions over the death of her father saying that the family was still suspicious on how everything was carried out.

DCI asked her to report the matter at their headquarters. “Kindly, visit the DCI Corporate Communications and Public Affairs office at the DCI Headquarters block office number 32,” the DCI told Ms Mutheu.

CONVENIENT TIME

On the other side, IPOA asked her to visit or contact them. She claims Mr Ndalana was murdered by his juniors who were working on orders from senior police officers.

“Later they addressed him and got rid of his body by dumping it at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga mortuary, but none of the officers involved in the activity briefed the family about it,” Ms Mutheu said in a series of tweets.

Ms Mutheu also said that her mother, who runs a salon in Buruburu, was robbed of her money by armed gunmen and to date no action has been taken despite reporting the incident to the police.

According to her, she was also threatened by two men who followed her to university warning that they will deal with her.

The family claimed that it has never been issued with a postmortem report after the death of Mr Ndalana and the investigating officers took the family round in circles.