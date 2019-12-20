Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

DCI in the running for prestigious award

By Amina Wako December 20th, 2019 1 min read

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Friday asked members of the public to vote for its Digital Forensics Unit which has been nominated to the Sumuri Talino Forensic Workstation.

Sumuri Talino Forensic Workstation, is a mid-level desktop processor system which features superior processing power and capabilities which include a mid-level desktop processor system, which features superior processing power and capabilities.

Related Stories

If the DCI gets the highest number of votes then Kenya will receive the Talino Forensic Workstation.

In another post, DCI has updated Kenyans on the status of the voting process.

It is worth noting that the Kenya is one of just two countries whose law enforcement agency has been nominated to the awards.

The rest of the nominees – Elkton Police Department, Henry County Police Department, Washington Police Department and Philadelphia Police Department – are from the United States of America.

DCI has asked Kenyans to vote for them at https://sumuri.com/sumuri-gives-back-2019-voting/ before voting ends on Saturday December 21, 2019.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Comedian MCA Tricky graduates with degree in Mechanical...