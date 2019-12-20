DCI in the running for prestigious award

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Friday asked members of the public to vote for its Digital Forensics Unit which has been nominated to the Sumuri Talino Forensic Workstation.

Sumuri Talino Forensic Workstation, is a mid-level desktop processor system which features superior processing power and capabilities.

If the DCI gets the highest number of votes then Kenya will receive the Talino Forensic Workstation.

Kindly vote for @DCI_Kenya Digital Forensics Unit for it to have a chance to receive a TALINO Forensics Workstation & an AccessData FTK Software License. Click https://t.co/xM228tohbj to vote. Voting period is from December 13-20, 2019 at 11:59 PST.#SUMURIGivesBack #KOT pic.twitter.com/vkv02ZXiRQ — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) December 17, 2019

In another post, DCI has updated Kenyans on the status of the voting process.

@DCI_Kenya thanks you for your votes so far. We’re in a tight race having garnered 46% against Henry County Police in Georgia who are leading at 47%. Kindly vote for us to receive the TALINO Forensics Workstation & AccessData FTK Software License to help us in serving you better. pic.twitter.com/qSDiNGlirG — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) December 20, 2019

It is worth noting that the Kenya is one of just two countries whose law enforcement agency has been nominated to the awards.

The rest of the nominees – Elkton Police Department, Henry County Police Department, Washington Police Department and Philadelphia Police Department – are from the United States of America.

DCI has asked Kenyans to vote for them at https://sumuri.com/sumuri-gives-back-2019-voting/ before voting ends on Saturday December 21, 2019.