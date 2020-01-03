DCI holds man found with evidence for Sh 2 billion Solai Dam land

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is holding a middle aged man found with items intended to be used as exhibits in a fraud case against Solai Dam directors.

The suspect is held at the Embakasi police station after chief inspector Anderson Miriti obtained custodial orders at Makadara lac courts to hold him pending investigations.

Miriti said that the suspect was arrested by members of public on January 2, in Embakasi.

The suspect and others allegedly forged a tittle deed, registered Garvas Company limited and sold the land belonging to businessman Muhamed Mathubuti using the forged tittle deed.

Two directors of the company have been charged with conspiracy to defraud after forging tittle deed for the 10 acre piece of land belonging to Madhubuti.

Miriti said investigators want to visit the suspect’s home in Chavakali, Vihinga County to recover some evidence relating to the case.

“During interview with the respondent, he has revealed some crucial information relating to the case and he might be treated as state witness,” Miriti told magistrate Lewis Gatheru.

Miriti said there is a possibility that the suspect will be a placed under witness protection programme due to the crucial evidence he holds and the sensitivity of the case.

He said he needed to hold the suspect for seven days to conclude investigations and forward the file to the office of director of public prosecutions for directions.

Gatheru granted orders sought by Miriti.