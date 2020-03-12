DCI holds man after unidentified woman found dead in his Kasarani house

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is investigating the murder of an unidentified woman in Sunton Estate in Kasarani sub-county, Nairobi.

The DCI Kasarani is holding a suspect arrested on February 18 on suspicion of having committed the murder.

Joseph Osayo Nyaora was arrested after the woman died inside his rented house on the night of February 17-18.

Detective constable Japheth Omutelema obtained custodial orders on February 20 at the Makadara law courts and on Wednesday sought extension of the same orders.

“The applicant believes that the respondent [Nyaora] was involved with the murder or he knows the persons involved in the incident,” Omutelema says in affidavits filed at the court.

The deceased’s identity could not be ascertained. Omutelema asked that the custodial orders be extended to March 16 and Nyaora will remain in custody until then.

Senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji extended the orders granted by chief magistrate Heston Nyaga on February 20.