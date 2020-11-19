DCI holding five for luring photographers to fake events then robbing them

Four of the five suspects arrested over theft of cameras and other electronic equipment in Dagoretti. PHOTOS | JOSEPH NDUNDA

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is holding five robbery suspects who have allegedly been luring videographers and photographers to fictitious events before robbing them of their equipment at gunpoint.

The suspects; Denzel Masava, Bob Elton Olando, Calvin Klein Okana, Brian Ochieng and Issan Okunjo are currently in custody at Kabete police station.

Detective constable Samuel Yunah of Dagoretti DCI offices obtained orders from Kibera chief magistrate Joyce Gandani to hold them for seven days pending an investigation into two robberies reported at two different police stations in the area.

Similar robberies have been reported at different police stations across Nairobi and the five are suspected to have been involved.

They have been outsourcing and contacting videographers and photographers for their services at inexistent parties within Dagoretti sub-county before leading them to a house in Lavington where they rob them.

The victims are always picked by one of the suspects pretending to take them to the venue of the alleged party where they find a woman waiting.

The others then storm into the house accusing the victims of having an affair with a wife to one of them.

Other victims are then led to isolated places where they find the other suspects lying in wait.

The suspects then violently rob the cameramen of their belongings and torture them before speeding off on motorbikes.

The thugs later proceed to Nairobi CBD where they sell the equipment mainly cameras and related studio equipment, phones and laptops.

The DCI recovered five cameras from the suspects but 10 others had already been sold.

Victims have been travelling from as far as Meru after being contacted on social media by “clients” upon agreeing on the charges for their services.