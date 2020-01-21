DCI hold two men found with slain businessman’s phone

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is holding two youthful men who found with a mobile phone belonging to a businessman who was found murdered at his house in Kayole.

Dancun Kimeu Muthoka and Ian Kariuki are detained at Kayole police station as detectives look for a suspect who sold them the mobile phone.

Peter Mihunyo was found dead inside his house on December 26 with bodily injuries and his phone missing.

Muthoka was found with Mihunyo’s phone and he told detectives that his friend Kariuki approached him to buy the gadget, which was being sold by the missing suspect.

“We are still pursuing the one at large whom we highly suspect is the key suspect who will unearth what transpired as we are still processing his call data,” detective constable Victor Odhiambo of Kayole DCI offices said in application for custodial orders at Makadara law courts on Monday.

Odhiambo was seeking courts orders to detain the two for 14 days to assist in investigations into Mihunyo’s murder.

Mihunyo’s wife Emily Wangechi reported to police that she travelled to Nakuru on December 19 and left her husband in Nairobi and she did not receive any communication from him until December 25 when she decided to return to check on him the next day.

She found the door closed from inside and with help of neighbours, broke in only to find Mihunyo’s body lying on his bed. Senior resident magistrate Merissa Opondo allowed detention of Muthoka and Kariuki.