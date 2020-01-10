DCI goes after Goodrich School trustees who sold Sh1.5bn public land

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is investigating how five trustees conspired to sell a Sh1.5 billion parcel of public land in Imara Daima, Embakasi – Nairobi to private developers who built a school on it.

Chief Inspector Anderson Miriti of Embakasi DCI offices on Thursday said the suspects have fraudulently disposed off the property by selling it at Sh1.5 billion.

The land measuring close to five acres was subdivided, sold and a private school built on it.

The suspects are Julius Chale Muviu and Philip Muia Kimeu who have been arrested. The rest are Gideon Kyalo Kimulu, Joshua Masila Kimulu and Obadiah Kimani Njoroge who are at large.

Miriti said he was investigating a case of conspiracy to commit a felony – fraudulent disposal of trust property, forcible detainer and money laundering.

Miriti said this in an application filed at Makadara law courts to detain Muviu and Kimeu for seven days.

REVEALED

In an affidavit filed at the court, Miriti said investigations have revealed that the respondents are direct beneficiaries of the proceeds of crime and they actually committed the crime.

“The investigations involve securing the said premises where the suspects have constructed buildings, running a school by the name Goodrich School,” Miriti said.

“Members of public have invaded the premises and ejected the respondents and the respondents are engaging paid goons to counter the members of public and tension is high within the area albeit with tight security.”

Miriti said the suspects’ lives are in danger because of members of public defrauded of their land and aggrieved parents who have paid school fees for their children but can’t access the facility.

The detective was seeking orders to hold Muviu and Kimeu at the Embakasi police station for seven days to finalise investigations but the suspects lawyer Brian Onyango opposed the application.

He had also sought warrants of arrest for the suspects at large.

Onyango said there was nothing placed before the court to prove hostility against the suspects and the investigations can be done without detention of the suspects.

Chief magistrate Heston Nyaga released Muviu and Kimeu on a cash bail of Sh200, 000 each and an alternative bond of Sh400,000. He ordered them to be reporting before investigators on Mondays and Fridays.

Nyaga said Miriti has liberty to arrest the three who have gone underground.