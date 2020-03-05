DCI gets orders against Housing Finance in probe on online shopping fraud

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has obtained orders compelling the Housing Finance Corporation (HFC) to share details of a bank account used in receiving cash in fraudulent online shopping.

The account is under investigations after it was used to receive cash by false pretences by a suspect who advertised electronics on their online shop christened HF.

A woman reported to the DCI after she paid Sh30,000 to a pay bill number. After the payment, the cash was credited to an account at the HFC.

Corporal Daniel Oleshakei of Kasarani DCI offices obtained orders to be furnished with the account statement between February 20 and March 1, certified account opening documents including the physical address and telephone number of the account holder.

Oleshakei is also seeking a certified copy of the identity card used to open the account.

And Makadara chief magistrate granted the orders sought by Oleshakei.