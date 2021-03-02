DCI detains man who killed twin brother in ugly love triangle – VIDEO





The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is holding a man who allegedly stabbed his twin brother to death during a fight over a woman.

Hussein Chemwor Maina is said to have stabbed Noah Kibiama Maina on the right side of his chest and neck after a quarrel over the woman the deceased was dating in Soweto area in Kayole on the night of February 24.

The victim was attacked at his house where he lived adjacent to his twin brother and succumbed to the injuries while being rushed to the Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital in Kayole.

The suspect is reported to have gone into hiding after the incident until he was apprehended by the police following an intensified manhunt and the murder weapon recovered.

Inspector Moses Kenga of Kayole DCI offices obtained orders at the Makadara law courts to detain Chemwor for 14 days pending conclusion of the investigation into the murder.

Kenga told chief magistrate Angelo Kithinji that he needed time to trace and record witness statements, take the suspect for mental assessment and conduct the a post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of his death.

The detective said he also needed to collect the deceased’s blood and body tissues and send them to the government analyst together with the murder weapon for forensic analysis.

He was granted the custodial orders which will remain in force until March 15.