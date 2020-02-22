DCI detain woman suspected to be behind M-Pesa theft syndicate

The Directorate of criminal investigations is holding a woman suspected to be a member of a theft syndicate targeting M-Pesa shops in Naivasha, Kiambu and Nakuru towns.

Eunice Njoki Macharia is being held at the Kamukunji police station after chief inspector Damaris Matiri of DCI’s Serious Crimes Unit obtained custodial orders to hold her for five days.

Matiri said Macharia is suspected to have committed the offences jointly with others at large or has information concerning the said incidents, which happened on diverse dates between February 5 in seven shops in the three towns.

Matiri said Macharia was arrested on the night of February 18 in Githurai 44 on suspicion of having committed several offences of targeting and stealing from M-Pesa shops in various counties.

“At the time of the arrest, the respondent was found with mobile phones which are suspected to have been involved in the commission of the said offences,” Matiri said in an affidavit filed at Makadara law courts.

But Macharia said she owns the three phones. The suspect is wanted in several police stations where the thefts have been reported.

Matiri said the suspect was involved with the commission of the offences or she knows the people who were involved in the commission of the offences and is likely to interfere with the ongoing investigations if released on bail.

Matiri pleaded with chief magistrate Heston Nyaga to allow her to detain Macharia for seven days but the magistrate gave allowed detention of the suspect for five days.