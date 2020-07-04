DCI bust car theft syndicate, recover 7 vehicles

Detectives drawn from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Friday evening arrested a 48-year-old man who has been behind a car theft syndicate in the Western region.

Davis Oigesa Migosi, a teacher at St Columbans Secondary School in Kitale, is suspected to be the mastermind of the gang and has been hiding in Matunda area since June 8, 2020, when his accomplices were nabbed.

Also nabbed alongside him are; Asman Memba Bakari, 38 and Jeremiah Yego Kiptoo 34.

His arrest, according to a statement issued by the DCI, led to the recovery of seven more vehicles in the last three days.

“A stealth operation netted the suspect; 48-yr-old David Ogeisia Migosi aka Mwalimu, a teacher at St. Columbans Secondary School in Kitale who has been on the run, in whose possession were 17 Fake Logbooks & a Toyota Probox,” the statement read in part.

The officers also made the following recoveries; Toyota Axio KCL 790N, Toyota Hilux KBB 876A, White Toyota Probox without number plates, Toyota DX KBJ 316D, Toyota Premio KBN 377A, Toyota Hiace KCL 378K, Isuzu D-MAX Pick Up KCR 734T, Suspected FAKE registration number plates and Chassis number stickers.

Other recovered items are an Ignition System, 17 suspected Fake Logbooks, Check Book, Dismantled number plates, Chassis Plate and Sale agreements Operation.

The DCI said that it was still yet to recover more vehicles which have been stolen from members of the public, as the three suspects await arraignment.

The first lot of suspects was nabbed early in June, and they have been assisting the police in investigations which led to the Friday, July 3, recovery.