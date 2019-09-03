Join our WhatsApp Channel
DCI bashed for doublespeak on ‘state witness’ in Itumbi case

By Amina Wako September 3rd, 2019 2 min read

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is on the receiving end from Kenyans over self-contradiction in a case involving blogger Dennis Itumbi.

This after the DCI on Monday said one Samwel Gateri is not a state witness after the said subject failed an application to withdraw himself from the case.

Gateri has cited threats to his life, including an attempted kidnapping, as grounds for his intention to withdraw himself from the case.

He also stated in his application that he was forced to sign a witness statement whose contents he does not know and he now fears the prosecution might use the statement in the case against Itumbi.

CHARGE SHEET

In the case, Itumbi has been accused of authoring the infamous ‘assassination letter’ which detailed a plot by some senior leaders in government to eliminate Deputy President William Ruto.

Immediately the DCI tweeted, a police charge sheet with Gateri’s name as a witness in the Itumbi’s case began being circulated on social media.

The contracting information is what has gotten Kenyans questioning the DCI.

