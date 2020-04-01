DCI arrests man impersonating chief firearms licensing officer

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers have arrested a man who has allegedly been soliciting money from licensed gun holders claiming to be the chief firearms licensing officer Charles Mukindia.

The detectives found him with military fatigues.

Anthony Maina Mwangi has allegedly been calling the gun holders to send him renewal fee since “their offices” are closed owing to Covid-19 menace.

He allegedly warned them against visiting the firearms licensing board’ offices.

Mwangi was traced and arrested in Ngong after investigations; detectives from DCI headquarters recovered the SIM cards he has been using to call his targets.

The DCI said via Twitter that it had received numerous complaints against Mwangi.

The complaints said Mwangi demanded they send him money for renewal of their certificates.

“The detectives also recovered from him a full set of military uniform and the phone numbers that he was using to call the complaints,” DCI said on Twitter.