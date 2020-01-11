DCI arrests 3 gangsters who robbed businesswoman Sh800K

Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Friday January 10, 2020 arrested three robbery with violence suspects in Ng’arua, Laikipia County.

In a statement by the DCI, the three identified as Samuel Kanyoro, Anthony Ngunjiri and Samuel Rokiring, while armed with two AK47 rifles, attacked a businesswoman and her sister and stole Sh800,000 and five smartphones.

They were found with Sh147,000 and the five mobile phones.

“The lady who operates an M-Pesa, KCB & Equitel Mobile Banking Agency while in her sister’s company were accosted by the gang armed with two AK47 Rifles who fired in the air before snatching the bag containing those properties as the duo was heading home. They then disappeared into a maize plantation after which the victims raised alarm & the detectives mounted a manhunt,” part of the statement.

One of the recovered phone,s the DCI said, was the one used for Equitel Agency Banking with a “float” more than Sh2 million in the owner’s account.

The DCI revealed that sleuths were still in pursuit of more perpetrators who are believed to have disappeared with the rest of the money.

The three will be arraigned in Court on Monday January 13, 2020.