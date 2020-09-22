DCI arrest two more car theft suspects caught in viral video





Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested two more suspects who were caught on CCTV breaking into a parked car.

The two suspects, Owen Joseph Malai and Patrick Anthony Mwakio, were arrested at Majaoni area in Mombasa.

Malai is believed to have been driving the getaway vehicle, with detectives saying he had faked a mechanical problem to allow his accomplices break into the parked car.

ARRESTED

On Sunday, DCI in a statement said one suspect, Boris Mutua, had been arrested at his home in Kiembeni.

“Following credible information from members of the public, a team of detectives led by the CCIO Mombasa has arrested Boris Mutua Malai from his home in Kiembeni and recovered a Toyota Ractis bearing Reg. No. KCX 726 Q,” DCI said in a statement.

According to the DCI, the car had been captured on CCTV on September 17 at the crime scene.

VIRAL VIDEO

“The motor vehicle was captured on camera on 17/9/2020 bearing plate number KCU 113 P at a crime scene at Texas Building near Cinemax within Nyali where a car was broken into and valuables stolen from therein,” said the DCI.

The police said Malai is believed to have driven and parked the suspect motor vehicle Reg. No. KCX 726Q on pretext of having developed a mechanical problem.

The arrests come after a public outcry following a video showing the suspects breaking into a parked car.

In the viral video, two men are seen arriving in a Toyota Ractis, and one of them proceeds to unlock the car. After several attempts, one of the suspects breaks the side window, opens the door and steals valuables.

CAR BREAK-IN

In June, Police in Mombasa arrested nine people who are suspected to be behind a car break-in syndicate in the coastal city.

The suspects, aged between 21 and 30 years, were arrested from an apartment in Nyali suburb.

Two women were among the nine suspects who taken into custody at Nyali Police Station.

Three vehicles believed to have been stolen were also found in the parking yard of the apartment.

The vehicles were a Toyota Allion, a Toyota Mark X and a Nissan Note which the suspects were believed to be using for escape after stealing from people’s cars.