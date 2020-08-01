DCI arrest suspected fraudsters with 3,000 SIM cards





Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Friday arrested three suspects who have been defrauding M-Pesa operators across the country.

The three identified as Jacktone Odhiambo Opondo, Millicent Wanjiru Maina and John Karuku Kabue were arrested in separate locations.

Odhiambo was nabbed at Belbur Nobility flats which are located at Egerton in Njoro- Nakuru County.

Some 3,000 sim cards some of them registered and others unregistered were found in his house.

THREE notorious Mpesa Fraudsters who have been operating across the country defrauding unsuspecting Mpesa operators of their cash were today arrested by @DCI_Kenya Serious Crime Unit detectives, and over 3,000 Safaricom lines, both registered & unregistered recovered. pic.twitter.com/EXgAUBzVdy — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) July 31, 2020

The same officers moved to Juja in Kiambu County where Maina and Kabue were nabbed.

Detectives said they were accomplices of the first suspect.

“It has been established that the gang has been getting ID numbers from a loans App known as Scoppe, and thereafter using the same to illegally register the acquired sim card,” part of the statement read.

The trio approach M-Pesa agents pretending to sell Sim Cards and other products at discounted prices, and in the process switch the agents’ M-Pesa phones before flushing the float.

DCI has been constantly warning members of the public against such fraudsters since the year started in a series of posts on its Twitter and Facebook accounts.