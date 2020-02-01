DCI arrest man with ammunition and fake certificates in Buruburu

Directorate of Criminal Investigations detectives on Friday arrested a middle-aged man in possession of ammunition and fake firearm certificates.

The suspect, Eric Mosoti Isoe, was arrested in Buruburu after the detectives acted on intelligence.

“Acting on Intelligence,Transnational Organized Crime officers based at DCI headquarters have this evening arrested one Eric Mosoti Isoe in Buruburu after finding him in possession of a suspected fake firearm certificate,” said DCI in a tweet.

According to the DCI, the officers made their way to Tena Estate where they searched his house and recovered 10 firearm certificates bearing different names, 21 rounds of ammunition, five civilian firearm certificates and two spent cartridges.

The detectives also recovered nine national identity cards bearing different names during the process.

The suspect is currently behind bars awaiting arraignment in court.