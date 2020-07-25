David Ndii ranked position 22 in top 100 influential economists online





Former NASA strategist and economist Dr David Ndii has been named among the top 100 influential economists online.

Ndii who is the chairman of Zimele Asset Management Company was ranked number 22 by Richtopia.

The list, as explained by Richtopia, is solely based on social influence and not on net worth.

The founder and editor-in-chief Derin Cag shared the news with Ndii on Twitter.

Derin Cag wrote, ”Congratulations David Ndii, you’re #22 on the Top 100 Most Influential Economists this year via Richtopia

The number one position went to Paul Krugman, an American economist and Nobel Laurent.

@paulkrugman congrats Paul, you are #1 on the Top 100 Most Influential Economists this year https://t.co/e2BSWG5HQu via @Richtopia — Derin Cag (@DerinCag) July 24, 2020

For one to make the list, they need to have a consistent digital presence.

“Many incredible economists are not active online, and as much as it would have been an absolute pleasure to include them, this is a list of people who have an influence on the web, with a click of a button, even if it means at 2 am with a Tweet,” Richtopia explained.

Listed on Strathmore profiles, Ndii holds a PhD from Oxford University.

He also holds a doctorate and master’s degrees in economics from the same university as well as master’s and bachelor’s degrees from the University of Nairobi.

The Rhodes Scholar and Eisenhower fellow co-founded the Institute of Economic Affairs, Kenya’s first independent policy think tank.