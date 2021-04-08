Daily Nation launches the Truth Leadership Campaign





Since our inception as a media company, the Nation’s journalism is anchored on Truth. We have told some of the best stories of courage, resilience and heroism. Stories of discovery, innovation and success.

We have also revealed the truth behind the biggest scandals and tragedies of our times. Because our readers, viewers and listeners deserve the Truth.

Today, in a world filled with disinformation, misinformation and fake news, our readers, viewers and listeners deserve the truth more than any other time.

Daily Nation’s market leadership has been well established over the years due to its consistent efforts to give its audience timely, truthful and impartial news and stories that the audience have found useful in their day to day lives.

In this regard, it is imperative we continuously re-engage our audiences, the communities around us, clients and stakeholders at large on Daily Nation’s proposition – The Truth.

The campaign seeks to reinforce Daily Nation’s positioning as a voice for the voiceless, a trusted partner to Kenya’s democracy, and a champion of the ordinary Kenyan in his/her interaction with the government of the day, a voice for the rule of law and respect for human rights, and a strong advocate for free market economies.

Today, Daily Nation will roll out an iconic, disruptive, high-octane Truth Leadership Campaign. The campaign will highlight Truthful statements across various content segments including National News, County News, Lifestyle, Gender, Environment, Sports etc; challenge socio-economic issues and highlight Daily Nation’s Brand mission while using a unifying campaign tagline “You Deserve the Truth”.

The tagline will place our audiences at the center of the campaign and seek to drive engagement with our audiences and talkability to endear them to the Daily Nation brand in conversations across marketplaces in the towns, at homes and workplaces.