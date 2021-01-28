Daddy Owen: I’ve been depressed for three years





Gospel singer Owen Mwatia popularly known as Daddy Owen has revealed that he has been battling depression for the last three years.

Owen however said he was diagnosed with depression last year.

The Vanity hitmaker revealed that it was during the lockdown occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic that he realised that he had been going through a lot and sought help.

He said after talking to a counsellor, he was told that his depression was triggered by something that happened three years ago.

The once high-riding gospel musician opened up during an interview with Radio Jambo’s Massawe Japani.

According to Owen, he felt as if everything was going against him and that he was insignificant.

He went on to add that during that period, he kept to himself and avoided going out or opening up to his friends but when he decided to speak out on the matter he felt relieved.

“I have been suffering for long but as a man I had to be strong, but I didn’t know that was not the best route to follow. I have been suppressing and thinking that I would be fine until when the side effects started showing. Those I tried to explain my problems to thought I was mad. Others told me to be a man. But in the long run, I had to dig the problem and face it,” he said.

The System ya Kapungala singer said it got to a point when he started to question his belief in God, wondering why he was going through the suffering, yet he was born again.

“We people came to me with their problems, I used to tell them to pray and all will be over but here I was praying, but my troubles were not going away,” added Daddy Owen.

He further revealed that it got to a point he could not pray, let alone reading the bible.

“You can’t sleep nor eat. You are just there, you can’t even read the bible,” he said.

With time he gained back his mental stability and went back to trusting in God, he says.

The singer made headlines in recent weeks following reports of his troubled marriage with his wife Farida Wambui amid reports that she had dumped their matrimonial home for a Tycoon.

During the interview, he avoided the question of the alleged break-up saying he was protecting his children by not talking about the hot issue but he notably still had his wedding ring on.