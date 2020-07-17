D-day as Gor Mahia FC conducts nominations

Gor Mahia Football Club election Board officials verify votes cast during the club annual general meeting on December 11, 2016 at the Kasarani Stadium. PHOTO | FILE

Aspirants interested in the forthcoming Gor Mahia August 8 elections have until 4pm Friday to submit their nomination papers online to the electoral board.

Chairman of the board Henry Kowero says the board is ready for the exercise and they will scrutinise all the papers before coming up with a list of aspirants for various positions on Monday.

He will be overseeing the exercise with Secretary-General Kennedy Mbara and Council of Gor Mahia branches chairman Carilus Onyango, who is a member of the board.

The posts that are up for grabs are Chairman, vice chairman, secretary-general and honorary treasurer. They have been reduced to four from 11 in the 2016 elections so as to enhance smoothness in running of the affairs of the club.

“Friday exercise will be free and fair. So long as any aspirant has met all the qualifications, he or she will be free to vie for a position of his or her choice,” Kowero told Nairobi News.

However, outgoing Organising Secretary Judith ‘OS’ Nyangi Anyango has vowed not to present her papers saying the exercise is not lawful and doesn’t follow the right procedure.

Anyango has been against the inclusion of a clause in the new club constitution, which requires that all aspirants have a degree in a relevant field.

“Present my papers to who yet the exercise is unlawful? We still have many days to August 8 and I will pursue my rights to vie for the post of treasurer the legal way,” she said.

” I have been to the registrar of sports where I aired my reservation on the exercise and the use of the purported new constitution. I expect their response on Friday which will inform my next course of action,” she added.

However, Kowero says they have no intention to lock out Anyango from the race.

So far Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier is the only contender for the post of the chairman.

Former officials Sally Bollo and Francis Wasuna will battle it for the post of vice-chairman while Dolphina Odhiambo, Anyango and Chrispine Odhiambo have shown interest in the treasurer’s position.

Outgoing secretary general Ronald Ngala and businessman Sam Ocholla will battle it out for the powerful post of secretary-general.