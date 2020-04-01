Curfew: Uhuru offers rare apology over police brutality

In a rare move, President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday apologised to Kenyans over police brutality witnessed during the 7pm-5am curfew enforcement, terming the excesses by officers regrettable.

The Head of State was speaking from State House during a virtual meeting with two Kenyans who have recovered from Covid-19.

“I apologise to all Kenyans for excesses that happened during implementation of the curfew. I assure you, if we work together and understand that this problem needs all of us, we will overcome,” said President Kenyatta.

However, the president warned the country could face more tougher measures as circumstances unfold.

“We may, as circumstances unfold, take more measures. Let us understand that these measures are all aimed at protecting lives and keeping Kenyans safe. Let us continue working together as we fight this challenge,” he said.

His latest remarks come a day after two agencies started a probe into the shooting to death of a 13-year-old boy as police enforced the national curfew on Monday night.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji on Tuesday directed Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to urgently probe the circumstances under which Yasin Moyo was hit by a bullet as he stood at the balcony of their house.

He was pronounced dead as he was being attended to at the Mama Lucy Hospital and was buried the same afternoon.

There has been indiscriminate violence on men, women and children that has shocked many with police brutality and in complete disregard for liberties.

Police officers across the country appeared to be operating on orders not to arrest anyone, but to assault them.

On Monday, a judge issued orders barring Mutyambai from using force on the public in enforcing the ongoing curfew.

Constitutional Court judge Weldon Korir further stopped the police boss from interfering with media coverage of the curfew.

Mutyambai, has also been given 48 hours within which he should publicise in newspapers of national circulation, and concurrently file in court for scrutiny, guidelines on the conduct of police officers enforcing the curfew.