Curfew: Matiang’i orders employers to release workers by 4pm

Employers whose staff are not designated as critical or essential service providers have been ordered to release them by 4pm.

In a gazette notice dated March 30, 2020, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i made an additional paragraph in the curfew order issued on March 27, 2020.

“To facilitate compliance with the order, all employers shall ensure that their staff who are not designated as critical or essential services providers leave the workplace no later than 4.00 p.m.” read the notice.

Since the curfew started on Friday, a lot of Kenyans have been left stranded in town centers unable to find transport back home as PSVs also rush home to beat the 7pm curfew.

In Mombasa, law enforcers unleashed terror on residents at the Likoni crossing channel as they rushed to beat the curfew.

With the new directive it means, employees will have two hours before curfew to get to their homes.

Here is a full list of professions classified as offering essential services:

1. Medical professionals and health workers.

2. National security, administration and co-ordination officers.

3. Public Health and sanitation officers in the county governments.

4. Licensed pharmacies and drug stores.

5. Licensed broadcasters and media houses Kenya Power.

6. Food dealers, distributors, wholesalers and transporters of farm produce.

7. Licensed supermarkets, mini-markets and hypermarkets.

8. Licensed distributors and retailers of petroleum and oil products and lubricants.

9. Licensed telecommunication operators and service providers.

10. Licensed banks, financial institutions, and payment financial services.

11. The fire brigade and other emergency response services.

12. Licensed security firms.