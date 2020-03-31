Curfew: Haji orders probe after Mathare boy succumbs to bullet wounds

DPP Noordin Haji has directed the National Police Service to investigate an incident where police are alleged to have shot and killed a 13-year-old boy in Kiamaiko, Mathare on Monday night.

The boy identified as Yassin Hussein Moyo was shot in the stomach by police while playing in the balcony of his parents’ house, 20 minutes after the curfew started.

He was rushed to Mama Lucy hospital where he succumbed to the injury on Tuesday morning.

The family has now appealed for justice.

The incident happened at around 7pm on Monday when the teenager’s father was watching the 7pm news bulletin at a friend’s house, whereas the boy and his mother were seated at the balcony located on the Mahira Estate building’s second floor.

Responding to the directive, the Inspector General of police Hillary Mutyambai asked the Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to investigate how the boy was hit by a stray bullet.

Mutyambai has also directed DCI to undertake forensic analysis of all firearms held by officers who were on duty last night within Huruma area.

“Our sincere condolences to the family,” he said.