Curfew: female officer warms hearts with act of kindness

A female police officer has warmed her way into the hearts of Kenyans for her act of humanity.

A photo of the unidentified officer has been circulating on social media showing her helping a mother with her luggage during the 7pm to 5am curfew.

The officer is seen carrying one of the mother’s bag, who is straddling her baby and another bag, as she escorts her at night.

The selfless act has seen the officer attract admiration for giving reason a chance and showing that humanity still exists with the officer living to the true meaning of police service as opposed to police force.

This comes at a time the police have come under criticism since the dusk to dawn curfew order by President Uhuru Kenyatta came into effect yesternight.

A number of Kenyans have been left nursing injuries at the hands of rogue officers too eager to whip, clobber and maim innocent Kenyans caught up in a rush to obey the 7pm to 5am curfew.

It started with hundreds of people being clobbered mercilessly in Mombasa at Likoni Ferry yesterday, hours before the curfew set in.

A journalist, even though they are part of critical and essential service providers, working with NTV was manhandled by the police.