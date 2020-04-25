Curfew defaulters jailed for two months

A Makadara law court fined 17 curfew defaulters Sh3000 each after they pleaded guilty to charges of violating government regulations to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In default, they will be jailed for two months.

They were all arrested within Sunton, Mwiki and Kahawa West areas in Kasarani Sub County for failure to observe the 7pm-5am curfew.

A number of them were arrested in bars and others found loitering on streets past 7pm.

They all pleaded guilty before senior principal magistrate Merisa Opondo.

The convicts pleaded for leniency but Opondo refused to review the penalty.

“We must all comply with the government directive [to remain indoors at night] for prevention of Covid-19. It is for safety of all of us,”Opondo told them.