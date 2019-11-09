CS Magoha wants chief who discovered 35 phones in KCSE candidates’ private parts promoted

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha on Friday said 35 mobile phones were seized at a private examination center in Nairobi and 26 people arrested as authorities preempted cheating in the ongoing Kenya Certificate Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

The individuals were arrested at St Teresa’s private examination centre, which has 153 candidates sitting for this year’s KCSE.

The arrested were suspected to be using mobile phones, some concealed in their private parts, to receive answers from an unknown source.

Over 50 mobile phones have been impounded across the country and 60 people arrested. Seven of those were impounded from Diffu and Tawakal centres in Garissa County.

FURTHER EXAMINATION

“You need to be a very aggressive person to identify that phone,” said Prof Magoha, adding that the phones had been forwarded to the authorities for further investigation.

The concealed phones at St Teresa’s were discovered by the area chief, who was at the centre as part of the multi-agency team monitoring the examinations.

“I’ll intercede for her to be considered for recognition or promotion,” the Education CS said while also commending the two police constables who busted the cheating syndicate in Kisii.

Prof Magoha said the ministry had put in place adequate measures to curb any form of cheating, also urging invigilators during the remaining two weeks to be more aggressive while frisking candidates so as to ensure unauthorized materials don’t get into examination rooms.

“The issue of leakage is gone but there is a metamorphosis of other forms of cheating. There are still a few challenges. The (cheating) cartels have gone a step further,” he said.