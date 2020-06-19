CS Macharia confirms Silas Kinoti as Kura boss

Engineer Silas Murira Kinoti has been appointed Director-General and the Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya urban roads authority (Kura).

In a statement to media houses on Friday, Transport CS James Macharia congratulated Kinoti saying he had confidence in his wealth of skills.

¨On behalf of my Ministry, and the Board of Kura, I wish to congratulate Eng. Kinoti on his appointment and wish him well in his new role. We are confident that Eng. Kinoti’s skills and wealth of experience position him well to drive KURA forward and to champion the Urban Roads Agenda in the country,” said CS Macharia.

Before his appointment, he has been serving in the same position but in an acting capacity since September 2015.

According to the statement, his appointment follows a “competitive and transparent” recruitment process that was conducted by the board of Kura.

He holds a Master in Business Administration Degree (Corporate Management) from KCA University and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering Degree from the University of Nairobi.