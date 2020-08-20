Cruel death strikes ex-MP Kajembe’s home for the fourth time in a year





Former Changamwe MP Ramadhan Kajembe’s daughter, Aisha Langoni Kajembe, passed away in Mombasa on Wednesday night, only two weeks after her father and mother’s demise.

The daughter of the former legislator succumbed to Covid-19 at the Pandya Hospital in Mombasa where she had been admitted after contracting the disease.

Ms Langoni is the first born daughter of Mr Kajembe, who sired 16 children with his two wives.

Her demise comes just a fortnight after her father was buried and almost a month her mother Zaharia was laid to rest after she also succumbed to the same novel virus.

According to reports, Langoni had been admitted at Pandya Hospital and was in the ICU for weeks, before finally succumbing to Coronavirus.

The politician’s family has faced difficult times this year, with Kajembe having lost his first wife, Aziza, four months before Zaharia’s death.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala, who was once involved in politics with Mr Kajembe, was among first leaders to sent their condolences to the bereaved family.

“I am deeply saddened to learn about the death of Langoni Kajembe, daughter to the late Ramadhan Seif Kajembe. My thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time of sorrow and may the Almighty give them strength and courage to bear the tragic loss,” Mr Balala posted on his official social media pages.

Kenyans also took to their social media pages to condole and pray with the family after losing several family members in a span of few months.

RIP Bi. Aisha Langoni Kajembe. What a difficult moment for the family of the late Mzee Ramadhan Seif Kajembe. Barely two weeks after his death, his daughter has followed him. May God’s Peace that passeth understanding guide the Kajembe’s during this period of grief. pic.twitter.com/GLeEOZ0Jnq — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) August 20, 2020

The Kajembe’s My thought are with you. — JAKAMA Snr (@Jakama_Snr) August 20, 2020

My sincere condolences to the Kajembe's family after losing their daughter two weeks after the passing on of the dad.

Inna llilahi wa Ina ilaihi rajiun

Allahuma aghfirlaha warhamha wasqinha fi makani janna. — Abdullahi (@crediblepollske) August 20, 2020