CRE teacher in court accused of defiling Form 2 girl in his office

A teacher at Chief Mbogori Girls’ High School in Maara Sub County, Tharaka-Nithi County has been arraigned in a Chuka court on allegations of defiling a Form Two girl at the school.

The court heard that Peterson Bundi, a Geography/Christian Religious Education teacher who is also a head of a department at the school, summoned the 15-year-old girl at his office last Friday at around 6:30am during morning preps and did the heinous act.

On second and third counts, Bundi was charged with indecently touching the victim’s private parts and abuse of office, respectively.

The teacher denied the three charges before Chief Magistrate John Njoroge. The case will be heard on October 14, 2019.

PROSECUTION SIDE

Bundi’s lawyer, Kirimi Muturi pleaded with the court to release his client on a bond, pleas that were turned down after the prosecution side argued that if released, the teacher was likely to interfere with evidence by intimidating witnesses, most of them being his students.

Magistrate Njoroge said the teacher will remain in remand until October 3, 2019 when the bond application will be determined.

After the alleged crime, the girl who hails from Machakos County, immediately reported the matter to the school principal; Ruth Mutua. The principal took her to the nearby Chogoria Police Station at around noon.

The girl stayed at the police station until 5:30pm when she was taken to Chuka County Referral Hospital.

The report indicates that no sperms were found in her private parts.