Covid-19: Young people currently leading in death toll

A priest stands by coffins stored in the church of San Giuseppe in Seriate, near Bergamo, during Italy's #coronavirus lockdown. PHOTO | AFP

Lack of adherence to Covid-19 prevention guidelines is the main reason why more young people are dying from the virus.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr Mercy Mwangangi on Wednesday said that the rate of infection and fatalities among the elderly has slightly decreased.

Dr Mwangangi said that a 28-year-old person is among the 19 people who died in the last 24 hours from Covid-19 complications.

“We are seeing more cases among young people. What we have noticed is that perhaps it seems that the older population in the country has taken heed and is shielding itself and protecting itself,” Dr Mwangangi warned.

“And are actually following these measures in terms of adherence to a higher level compared to young people. Among those who died is a 28-year-old who was diabetic. So what it means is that we need to be careful.”

The Health CAS said that Covid-19 is a new disease, and the interesting phenomena being observed right now is that Covid-19 seems to stimulate high blood sugar.

“So that means you could be young, you could be okay but it is a multisystemic disease it can actually have an effect on other organs in the body,” she went on.

On Wednesday, 379 people tested positive for Covid-19 raising the number of infections to 31,015.