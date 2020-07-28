Covid-19: Why Museveni panic-called doctors

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni gestures during a past state of security address in the Ugandan Parliament in Kampala. FILE PHOTO | AFP

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni says he recently feared he’d contracted the coronavirus.

The 76-year-old head of state spoke on Tuesday at a political event in Kampala where he was cleared by the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party to contest for the presidency in the country’s general elections set for 2021.

“I apologise for the hoarse voice. I have some sore throat. My first fear was that I had got coronavirus so I called the doctors to take a sample,” he explained.

“The sample was taken and they (doctors) said I did not have the coronavirus.”

He added that the doctors instead found he had acquired a bacteria infection which resulted from speaking through the face mask for a long period of time.

“I have been taking ginger, lemon, and some honey and now the voice will sort itself out.”

Museveni is seeking to extend his 35-year stay in power after Parliament recently changed the constitution to allow persons aged over 75 to contest for the presidency.

Uganda has registered 1,000 positive coronavirus cases, with almost 800 recoveries and two deaths.