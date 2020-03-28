Covid-19: Why Jaguar will not accede to Uhuru’s request on pay cut

Starehe Member of parliament Charles Njagua, popularly known as Jaguar, has said he will not join the pay cut crusade as challenged by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday.

Taking a pay cut, he says, is giving his money to bureaucrats and he would rather give it directly to his constituents through providing water tanks and food for the poor.

“I represent Starehe. Everything I do as an MP is for the benefit of my constituents. I will not do things for PR like giving my salary to bureaucrats. I will give it directly to the people who elected me. I have bought water tanks & food for the poor. I will do more,” tweeted Jaguar.

President Uhuru Kenyatta announced that he and the deputy president William Ruto have taken a 80 percent pay cut in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, all Cabinet Secretaries and Chief Administrative secretaries took a 30 percent pay cut while Public Secretaries will earn 20 percent less.

These were some of the measures the government undertook to cushion the economy from the vagaries of Covid-19.

Speakers of the two Houses of Parliament also announced that they would also take a 30 percent pay cut for the next three months.

Jaguar was,

I represent Starehe. Everything I do as an MP is for the benefit of my constituents. I will not do things for PR like giving my salary to bureaucrats. I will give it directly to the people who elected me. I have bought water tanks & food for the poor. I will do more. #EpukaCorona pic.twitter.com/l5dovgRVWO — Hon. Jaguar (@RealJaguarKenya) March 27, 2020

however, bashed for branding the handwashing tanks he dished out to his constituents.