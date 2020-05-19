Covid-19 ‘war’ breaks out between Kenyans and Tanzanians

The brewing diplomatic row between Kenya and Tanzania has now degenerated into a cyber space ‘war’ between citizens of these two nations.

Kenyans on Twitter, who are clearly spoiling for an online fight, descended on their counterparts to brag about why Kenya is better than Tanzania.

The online tweef is believed to have started as a result of what appears to be a standoff between the two countries over the containment of the spread of Covid-19.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on May 16 announced the closure of all entry points between Tanzania and Kenya.

And it in what looked like retaliation, the Tanzanian government promptly announced that all trucks transporting goods from Kenya will not be allowed past the Tanzanian border.

Kenyans and Tanzanians on Twitter appear to have personally taken up the fight albeit hilariously, making #KenyavsTanzania trend at number one on Twitter.

Here a few hilarious samples:

Huyu Ni mwana mziki kutoka Kule Kenya #KenyaVsTanzania pic.twitter.com/wWDgMtuV2R — JacksonTZ ™🇹🇿 (@ItsJacksonKE) May 19, 2020

Tanzanians realizing this war is being conducted in English 😂😂😂😂 #KenyaVsTanzania pic.twitter.com/qzgJRXs4Sy — ☆ ⓗⓐⓡⓓⓛⓨ ☆ (@hardlyngotta) May 19, 2020

Diplomatic Raws quite escalating. Tz mtawezana? 😂😂😂 #KenyaVsTanzania — Claudy Otieno🇰🇪 (@ClaudyOtieno) May 19, 2020