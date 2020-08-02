Covid-19 update: 690 new cases as five patients succumb

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe addressing a recent press conference at the Coast General Hospital in Mombasa. PHOTO | LABAN WALLOGA

The Ministry of Health has announced that 690 people have tested positive to coronavirus, bringing the total number of positive cases in the country to 22,053.

This is after a sample of 5,393 was tested in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of total samples to 315,723.

RECOVERIES

From the latest cases, 681 are Kenyans, while 9 are foreigners with 492 males and 198 females. The youngest case is a 6-months-old infant, while the oldest is 83 years old.

In a statement sent to newsrooms on Sunday, the ministry further said that 58 people have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 8,477.

Meanwhile, five patients died from the disease, bringing national fatalities to 369.

LATEST CASES

The distribution of the latest cases by counties are Nairobi (535), Kiambu (56), Kajiado (28), Nyeri (24), Busia (9), Machakos (7), Nakuru (6), Kisumu (6), Embu (4), Garissa (4), Laikipia (3) and Narok. Meru, Mombasa, Nyandarua, Bungoma and Kwale all recorded one case each.

In Nairobi the 535 were recorded in Westlands (63), Langata (44), Dagoretti North (43), Dagorreti South (43), Embakasi East (40), Starehe (38), Kamukunji (32) and Makadara (30).

Other cases were recorded in Embakasi South (29), Kasarani (27), Kibra (25), Embakasi West (23), Roysambu (21), Embakasi North (20), Embakasi Central (19), Ruaraka (19) and Mathare (19).