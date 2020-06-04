Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

Covid-19 unlikely to be spread through swimming pool

By Sylvania Ambani June 4th, 2020 1 min read

Health Director General Patrick Amoth has said that it is unlikely that Covid-19 can be spread through a swimming pool.

Dr Amoth made the clarification while responding to a concerned Kenyan on Twitter handle during his #AsktheDG session.

Related Stories

“@DrPatrickAmoth #AskTheDG Can the virus that causes Covid19 spread through swimming pool?” asked @TotMercy.

To the Dr Amoth replied that the main route of contracting Covid-19 is through droplets from a person carrying the virus.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), the disease can be spread through sneezing or coughing by an infected person.

Through sneezing the virus is transferred from the infected person to a person next to them through tiny droplets.

This is why the government insists on people wearing face masks in public places and practising physical and social distancing.

In addition to this, using alcohol based sanitisers and bleach to disinfect the house has also been advised to maintain a clean environment.

Kenya currently has a total of 2,216 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 74 deaths as a result of the disease and 553 recoveries of infected people.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Former Lesotho First Lady rearrested for the murder of...