Covid-19 turns social media timelines into obituaries

The month of March 2021 will go down in history as the month that turned Kenyan social media timeline into an online obituary.

Many Kenyans, who have lost their loved ones, family members, friends, colleagues, acquaintances and leaders, both local and international, turned to social media to share their sad news.

Most of those who have passed on and their deaths announced on social media, have died from Coronavirus which has so far claimed the lives of 2,023 in Kenya alone.

The third wave of the deadly virus has really hit the country hard with 160 deaths recorded in the month of March alone, according to data from Nation Newsplex.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, the number of fatalities being recorded and the positivity rate of 22 per cent on Tuesday were worrying.

This rate is the highest the country has experienced since the beginning of the year.

Here are some of the people who succumbed to Covid-19 in the month of March.

KMPDU mourns with the family of Dr Kenneth Mutuma who passed on this week due to COVID-19 complications. He worked at Mbagathi Hospital,served his patients diligently & was an inspiration to his peers. The fraternity will miss you dearly. Condolences to the family and friends. pic.twitter.com/PWFRU3IwJz — KMPDU (@kmpdu) March 20, 2021

Double tragedy. Dr Patricia Njuki and her mother passed on due to COVID. The father is in ICU and son on a life support machine at Karen hospital. The mother and daughter Patricia were buried on Wednesday in Embu. She was everything to her parents.Very tragic😔#CovidIsKilling pic.twitter.com/hbciyvgoNu — Ovial Movial (@Kenya_Finest_) March 19, 2021

Between tomorrow and saturday I have 5 burials to attend to( Fuck GOK and their 72 hrs burial BS)…. This is how it panned out… Lady attended a party, went theu the night… Came home to hubby and asthmatic son.. — Gida (@gidakabunyi) March 22, 2021

My heart bleeds this morning, I have lost a friend, a brother and a mentor. Robin Njogu gave me my first Job on radio fresh from the village with no experience and a heavy accent but he never gave up on me. Fly with the angels my friend. pic.twitter.com/XES5Me1Clq — Trevor Ombija, HSC (@TrevorOmbija) March 16, 2021

Damn, my heart is broken. Winnie Mukami 💔 She's family. Corona, why??? — Chapati Mistress' Place (@chapatimistress) March 18, 2021

Eng Jack Ndambiri has bowed to Covid 19 today.Association of Biomedical Engineering of Kenya AMEK mourns, Biomedical Engineering Fraternity mourns, Nyeri PGH mourns

May he RIP pic.twitter.com/5ucMmMiXC0 — Eng.Millicent Alooh (@aloohmillicent) March 22, 2021

Lorna's death is one painful. Watched her interview with @GraceMsalame a few months ago and how she was aware she's at risk of this pandemic and the cautions she was taking only to be finished by the same. No respect for Covid-19. RIP Lorna. — Steve (@theKENYANguy) March 22, 2021

Utterly devastated to hear about the untimely death of Kericho County Deputy Governor H.E Susan Kikwai who has succumbed to Covid-19. Go well my sister. — Nick Salat (@kipro_hon) March 20, 2021

Condolences to Governor Ali Roba and the entire Mandera County for the loss of Ibrahim Barrow , CEC finance,and Economic planning.We pray to Allah (SW) to elevate his soul to the highest rank in Jannah. Janaza will be at Masjid Noor SouthC. #Covid19. Sanitize, Wear Your Mask😷 pic.twitter.com/vh5HdRWEcz — Abdiweli Duale (@AbdiweliDuale1) March 19, 2021