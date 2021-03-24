Join our Telegram Channel
Covid-19 turns social media timelines into obituaries

March 24th, 2021 1 min read

The month of March 2021 will go down in history as the month that turned Kenyan social media timeline into an online obituary.

Many Kenyans, who have lost their loved ones, family members, friends, colleagues, acquaintances and leaders, both local and international, turned to social media to share their sad news.

Most of those who have passed on and their deaths announced on social media, have died from Coronavirus which has so far claimed the lives of 2,023 in Kenya alone.

The third wave of the deadly virus has really hit the country hard with 160 deaths recorded in the month of March alone, according to data from Nation Newsplex.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, the number of fatalities being recorded and the positivity rate of 22 per cent on Tuesday were worrying.

This rate is the highest the country has experienced since the beginning of the year.

Here are some of the people who succumbed to Covid-19 in the month of March.

 

