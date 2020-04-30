Covid-19: Total number of recoveries hits 144 in Kenya

Kenya has discharged 15 coronavirus patients bringing the total number of recoveries to 144.

However, Kenya has recorded 12 new cases on Thursday from 777 tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

Mombasa with seven recorded the highest cases followed by Nairobi with three, while Wajir County posted its first ever case.

This brings the total tally of coronavirus cases to 396, just four shy of the 400 mark.

There have been 17 deaths, including two recorded on Thursday.