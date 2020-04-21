Covid-19: Things get thick in Tanzania with 84 new cases

The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Tanzania grew by 84 to hit 254 confirmed cases, the Health Minister confirmed on Monday.

Ms Ummy Mwalimu also announced that on the same day, three people had succumbed to the virus in Dar es Salaam bringing the number of death to 10.

The country had recorded 11 recoveries since the first case was announced in the country.

All the new cases had their samples taken between April 18 and 20.

Of the 84 cases, 16 are for Zanzibar while the rest are from the mainland.

In terms of distribution among the different provinces, the new positive cases are as follows; 33 from Dar es Salaam, Arusha 4, Mbeya 3, Kilimanjaro 3, Pwani 3, Tanga 3, Manyara 2, Tabora 1, Dodoma 3, Ruvuma 2, Morogoro 2, Lindi 1, Mara 1, Mwanza 3, Mwanza 1, Kagera 1 and Rukwa 2.

One Member of Parliament has also tested positive to the novel coronavirus after he travelled to Dar es Salaam.

Ms Mwalimu also said that the patients from Tanzania Mainland are all admitted and that they are all doing well except four that require specialised care.

The country has continued to witness a tremendous increase in cases. On Friday, 53 people tested positive the second-highest number in the country.

The number is likely to shoot up as the country continues to largely ignore measure put up by the World Health Organization.

With 254 confirmed cases, Tanzania has not banned public gathering or closed its borders.