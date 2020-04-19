Covid-19: Stars take part in ‘One World: Together At Home’ concert for health workers

Some of the biggest names in the global music inustry joined forces to celebrate healthcare workers across the globe in a televised concert.

The “One World: Together at Home” not-a-fundraiser, not-a-telethon all-star concert was a genuinely heartfelt and effective moment for people to come together, and celebrate health workers at the front line fighting Covid-19.

The concert was organised by the Global Citizen movement and the World Health Organization (WHO).

It began with a montage of people under lockdown applauding the efforts of healthcare workers around the world who are working hard to contain the virus.

“To all of our frontline healthcare workers, we are with you. Thank you for being there for us,” read an on-screen caption.

More than 100 artists including Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Rolling Stones, Maluma and Lizzo performed songs from their living rooms, due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The hours-long event began online before being simulcast on major TV networks as the big name musicians and entertainers from around the world performed.

The eight-hour show also featured real-life stories from some of the medics on the front line in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Lady Gaga, who curated the line-up, called the event “a love letter to the world.”

Dedicating the show to first responders and medical staff, Gaga said all the musicians wanted “to give back a little bit of the kindness that you’ve given us.”

Those who appeared in the show called the health-care workers “the real heroes.”

The concert was split into two parts, with a six-hour “pre-show” streamed on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube; followed by the main two-hour broadcast, which was shown simultaneously by major networks around the globe.

Other performers included Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, Burna Boy, Luis Fonsi, Hozier and Stevie Wonder – who played a cover of Bill Withers’ song Lean On Me.

The show closed with Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, Andrea Bocelli and John Legend collaborating on a version of The Prayer – originally written for the 1998 film Quest For Camelot – whose lyrics seek a way out of the darkness.

Swapping lines as if they were sharing a microphone, the group offered a wish.

I pray you’ll be our eyes, and watch us where we go

And help us to be wise in times when we don’t know

Let this be our prayer, when we lose our way

Lead us to the place, guide us with your grace

To a place where we’ll be safe.