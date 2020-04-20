Covid-19: Sonko launches installation of 50 public sanitisation booths

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has launched the installation of 50 public sanitisation booths in the city in efforts meant to keep Nairobians safe from Covid-19.

The booths are already being installed in different public areas across the city.

According to Sonko, the critical areas where the booths will be mounted include at bus stations, markets, foot bridges and in informal settlements.

Among areas where the booths have already been installed include Muthurwa market, Kencom bus station and Korogocho slums.

“Earlier today we launched new Public Sanitization Booths at Kencom, Kibra and Buruburu in our enhanced efforts to keep Nairobi safe from COVID-19. This first batch is part of the first fifty (50) booths that arrived yesterday to be installed in various open and public spaces across the City,” said Sonko.

The City Hall boss said city residents will also have their temperatures checked before they enter the booths.

“Besides this we are also using ultra-modern thermal thermometers to check the temperature of residents before they walk through the Booths,” the governor said.

He added: “Installation continues in other parts of the city including the informal settlements and the arrival of the other 150 booths currently under production will ensure that the entire city is covered.

These new machines come to boost our ongoing efforts to disinfect and fumigate the city, using the chemicals that have been recommended by the World Health Organisation, to flatten the curve.”

According to the Ministry of Health, Nairobi leads in the number of persons who have contracted coronavirus in the country, with all estates having recorded cases.

By Sunday, the number of confirmed cases of the virus had increased to 270, with Nairobi accounting for 196 of those infected with Covid-19.