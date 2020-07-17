Covid-19: services at Pumwani Hospital halted as fumigation starts

The main entrance to the newly refurbished Pumwani Maternity Hospital in Nairobi. The facility is managed by the Nairobi City County Government. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Pumwani Maternity hospital will not allow visitors or admit new patients as the facility was forced to halt services after 41 of their staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The 41 nurses are currently in isolation. On a normal day, Pumwani Hospital serves hundreds of women.

The Ministry of Health Director-General Dr Patrick Amoth has maintained that Pumwani Hospital will remain open for emergency cases.

There were earlier reports that the workers were on a go-slow due to lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), which had not been addressed.

However, information about the 41 cases has prompted MoH to direct patients to other facilities such as Ngara, leaving Pumwani to deal with emergency cases.

“Pumwani hospital shall remain open for complicated delivery cases. In the meantime, patients can access maternal health care from the adjacent health facilities,” read the ministry’s statement in part.