Covid-19: Safaricom rolls out ‘Bonga For Good’

Safaricom has rolled out Bonga For Good, an initiative that will see customers use Bonga Points to pay for essential goods and services.

This campaign is a response by the company to the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the biggest being reduced income for the majority of Kenyans.

“We have seen Kenyans lose some or all of their income as a result of this pandemic, making it difficult to meet their needs. This initiative seeks to empower Kenyans to use the points earned from using Safaricom products over the years to pay for their essentials or to donate them to the most vulnerable in the society,” said Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa.

The initiative is also expected to help customers who want to donate their Bonga Points to those in need as a show of goodwill during this period.

For the next 30 days, customers will redeem 1 Bonga Point for 30 cents, a 50 percent increase from the previous 20 cents per point.

This will be available at over 140,000 Lipa na M-Pesa merchants countrywide.

To redeem or transfer points, customers will dial *126#.

Customers can redeem as little as Sh1 via Lipa na Bonga at key merchants including Naivas Supermarket, Tuskys and Eastmatt.

“We are opening this up further for Kenyans to use during this time of need,” added Ndegwa.

The Bonga loyalty scheme allows enrolled customers to accumulate a point for every Sh10 spent on services on the Safaricom network.