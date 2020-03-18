Covid-19 recess will give us time for conjugal rights – MCA

A nominated member of Tharaka-Nithi County Assembly stunned the House after saying that the recess that has been occasioned by the outbreak of Covid-19 offers the members ample moments for conjugal rights with their partners.

Supporting a 30-day adjournment motion at the assembly in Kathwana on Tuesday, nominated MCA Ms Millicent Mugana said that the break was not only a safety measure but also an excellent opportunity for them to enjoy their conjugal rights effectively.

“During the break, the members will have an excellent time for conjugal rights with their partners,” said Ms Mugana.

The unexpected statement that came amid a serious debate touching on the dreaded Covid-19 outbreak sent the rest of the members into a shock with some opting to cover their faces in embarrassment.

Outside the chambers, a section of the MCAs expressed disappointment with their youthful colleague while the rest dismissed her statement as a ‘misplaced’ joke.