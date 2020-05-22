Covid-19 patients now exhibiting new symptoms, Mutahi Kagwe warns

Patients of Covid-19 are now showing new symptoms for the disease that are different from the typical flu-like symptoms that have been associated with the virus.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe warned that patients are now starting to experience gastric intestinal distress syndrome that leads to loss of appetite.

Other new symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and chickenpox-like rashes.

“There is a growing number of patients exhibiting none typical flu-like symptoms such as gastric intestinal distress syndrome that leads to loss of appetite. Nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, chickenpox like rashes,” Mr Kagwe said.

These symptoms have largely been seen in the U.S, U.K, Italy and Spain.

In addition to the above-mentioned symptoms, other less typical none respiratory symptoms include sudden strokes in young people and multi-system inflammatory symptoms.

“As to Covid-19, we are noticing some interesting trends developing globally, that you may wish to be aware of. As the virus continues to spread the infected persons are increasingly exhibiting new, less typical, none respiratory symptoms such as sudden strokes in young people and multi-system inflammatory symptoms,” he said.

However, he says, the new symptoms have not yet been seen in Kenya, but Kenyans should remain cautious.

“These cases he says, have largely been confined to the U.S, U.K, France, Italy and Spain. And have so far not been seen in Kenya. We nonetheless need to be cognizant of them because in each of these cases tested for antibodies the results were positive. Which indicate that the patients had been exposed to Covid-19,” Mr Kagwe explained.

The symptoms that have so far been associated with Covid-19 include a high fever, dry cough and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.