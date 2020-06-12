Covid-19: Parklands estate residents warned

Residents of Oshwal Park Estate in Parklands have been advised to be extra careful after three of their neighbours tested positive for coronavirus.

A statement by the estate management said the three were asymptomatic and were confirmed to be positive after they voluntarily went for the test.

“All three individuals have self-isolated and quarantined themselves. All members of their families have also been quarantined to prevent further spread, and contact tracing has been initiated,” the statement read in part.

The management further stated that it had taken adequate measures to ensure that the area has been disinfected.

It asked locals in the building, which has 240 apartments, to undergo testing if they came into contact with those who tested positive.

Additionally, the management also warned its community against spreading names and images of the trio saying that it was against their privacy.

“With respect to the members of the community, we are hereby requesting all members to stop speculation and spread of information to protect the families from the stigma of the current situation,” the statement read.

“Please refrain from circulating any information, images or names of any infected members. This shall not assist in their recovery instead pray for their speedy recovery and do your part to assist the community.”

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the country are 3,215 from a total of 106,247 samples that have so far been taken.