Covid-19: NTSA to close 3 offices Friday for fumigation

Motorists queue at National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) offices in Mombasa to collect their driving licences in this photo taken on May 7, 2018. PHOTO | FILE

The National Transport and Safety Authority on Thursday said they will close three of their regional offices for fumigation.

The authority said access to its Mombasa, Embu and Kericho offices will be restricted from Friday, August 14.

“We have scheduled a fumigation exercise at our Mombasa, Embu and Kericho offices on Friday,14th August 2020. During this time, access to the three offices will be restricted. All services will resume on Monday, 17th August 2020,” read a notice on Twitter.

Last week, the authority said that all of their 17 regional offices will be closed in the next 10 days, and they shall notify the public two days ahead of the fumigation of each regional office.

However, all online services will be available and other offices and inspection centres will continue serving clients during the cleanup.

The authority has been conducting a series of fumigation exercises at its offices as part of precautionary measures directed by the National Emergency Response Committee on Covid-19 in mitigating against the spread of the virus.

Last month, their Upper Hill and Likoni Road offices were closed for three days as they were fumigated.