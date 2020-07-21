Covid-19: new punitive rules to end ‘Kagwe Special’ mooted





The Ministry of Health has initiated the process of banning the sale of alcohol to sit-in customers in business establishments as a measure to curb rising Covid-19 cases.

The ban, which currently is at the consultation stage, will affect “restaurants, eateries, bars, food courts, entertainment joints, supermarkets, liquor shops and any other business establishment”.

Already, the Attorney General’s office has drafted the rules which have been sent to stakeholders for consultation, a source said.

Nairobi News understands that the rules have sent to the Kenya Association of Manufacturers for consensus building.

This was confirmed on Tuesday during the daily Covid-19 briefings by Dr Francis Kuria, the Head of Public Health.

The proposed Covid-19 Sale of Alcoholic Drinks Rules 2020, provide that businesses, where alcohol is sold, will operate between 9am-7.30pm.

Imprisonment

“A person who commits an offence under these rules shall, on conviction, be liable to a fine not exceeding Sh20,000 or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or both,” reads part of the Public Health Act statement.

The proposed rules further state that any person who consumes any alcoholic drink in a public place will have committed an offence.

According to the proposal, such public places include; a public park, restaurant, parking lot, eatery, bar, entertainment joint, supermarket or a wines and spirits shop.

The proposal come after Kenyans took advantage of the partial reopening of restaurants to troop back into pubs and bars, contravening existing Covid-19 rules.

Kenya has recorded an upsurge in the daily number of confirmed Covid-19 cases since the relaxation of rules.