Covid-19: Nervy moments for employees as Tuskys closes 3 branches

Tuskys Supermarket has announced closure of a number of branches as it looks to reduce operating costs, and net more profits.

In a public notice on Monday, Benard Kahianyu, the Chairman Tusker Mattresses Limited, said the company is consolidating its business to better serve its customers in spacious branches by adhering to the government’s directives aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19.

The three branches to be closed are in Nairobi, Kitale and Mombasa as from April 20.

“We have noted that in some areas where we have multiple locations close to each other, we can adequately serve customers better and more efficiently by consolidating our businesses in spacious branches which allow us to implement social distancing, and personal hygiene measures better. Consequently, we have consolidated service centres in Nairobi CBD, Kitale Town and Mombasa Towns, effective 20th April 2020,” the retailer said in the notice.

The management has consolidated service centres in Nairobi CBD, Kitale Town and Mombasa Towns, effective Monday, April 20, 2020.

Tuskys Tom Mboya branch customers will be served from Tuskys Imara which is 100m away on the same street.

Tuskys Kitale Mega branch customers will be served from Tuskys Kitale CBD branch, within the same town.

Tuskys Digo Road branch customers will be served from Tuskys Bandari, which is 500m away along Haile Selassie Road Mombasa.

The move spells uncertainty for hundreds of employees.

In February, the supermarket denied reports that it had fired dozens of its employees in various departments over reduced profitability.

A letter addressed to its employees, the leading chain of supermarkets in Kenya said that it has only let go five employees due to restructuring.

CEO Dan Githua blamed leakage of earlier news that they had fired dozens to someone who had ulterior motives.

“I would like to urge you all to focus on your roles and performance and avoid external distractions,” he told the employees.

In a notice dated February 19, 2020, the retailer announced that its performance in the last two years has been on the decline.

The family-owned supermarket has 65 branches across the country and in Uganda.

In addition, it has a staff base of over 6,000 employees.