Covid-19: More than half of Korean cases now recovered

More than 50 percent of South Korea’s 9,478 confirmed coronavirus cases have now recovered, authorities said Saturday.

The figures are “a small achievement that our entire society can celebrate together”, disaster agency official Yoon Tae-ho said.

Once the hardest-hit country outside China, South Korea appears to have brought its outbreak under control thanks to its huge “trace, test and treat” strategy.

It has tested more than 380,000 people in a process that is free to anyone referred by doctors or those who have links to a confirmed case.